Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target to $2.25

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

NASDAQ:BIOX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 438,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Ballast Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 306,624 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.