Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSSS. Wall Street Zen raised Research Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Research Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Research Solutions

Research Solutions Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. Research Solutions has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.24.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Research Solutions had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 230.7% in the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.