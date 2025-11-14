Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at D. Boral Capital

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jones Trading cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 21,477,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $314.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 546,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 452,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 309,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 221,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 617.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

