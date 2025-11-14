Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s previous close.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 2,152,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,791. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,494,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 241,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 225.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

