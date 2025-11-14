EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,586,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. EQT has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

