Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.7%

TPB traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 168,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,339. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 21,069 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $2,107,321.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 290,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,315.30. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,470 shares of company stock worth $4,635,682. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

