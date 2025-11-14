Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 84.24%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 32,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

