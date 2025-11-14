Legacy Education (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Legacy Education (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Legacy Education had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,638. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Education has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Legacy Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company owns and operates the following career institutions that focus on real-life training by utilizing educational practices in different job markets: High Desert Medical College (“HDMC”), Central Coast College (“CCC”), and Integrity College of Health (“Integrity”). HDMC has three campuses located in Lancaster, California, Bakersfield, California and Temecula, California.

