CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:KPT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.17. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$9.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

