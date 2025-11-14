CIBC Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$36.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

TSE BDT traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.59.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

