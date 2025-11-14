Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 240 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIE

Kier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kier Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 on Thursday, hitting GBX 211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,263,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,395. The stock has a market cap of £920.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 250. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.02.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £714,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.