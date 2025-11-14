Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target Raised to GBX 390 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 330 to GBX 390 in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TKO traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 361.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 301.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In related news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total transaction of £49,300. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

