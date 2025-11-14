CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.87.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.31. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.82.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

