CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- What is a Dividend King?
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.