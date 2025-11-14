Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £202 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £237.53 to £202 in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.
FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £268 to £254 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £273 to £271 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £247 to £242 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £238.40.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
