Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Traws Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,812.48% and a net margin of 3,028.25%.

Traws Pharma Stock Up 26.9%

Traws Pharma stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 7,649,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.73. Traws Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traws Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Traws Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Traws Pharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traws Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRAW. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Traws Pharma by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Traws Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Traws Pharma by 37.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.