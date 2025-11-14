Citigroup Cuts Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target to $24.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 416.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADL. Stephens raised Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CADL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 383,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.94. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 428,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,007,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 216,509 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 776,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

