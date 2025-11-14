Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.63. 1,035,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,808. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$14.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Collens sold 26,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total value of C$488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,000. This trade represents a 50.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Riley Millar Frame sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$867,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,353,115.45. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $267,380. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

