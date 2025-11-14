Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.
Star Equity Trading Up 7.2%
NASDAQ:STRR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 19,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
Insider Activity
In other Star Equity news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 681,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,566.40. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,113 shares of company stock worth $722,993 and sold 31,105 shares worth $287,007. Insiders own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
