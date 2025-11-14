3i Group (LON:III) Insider Peter McKellar Purchases 4,000 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:III traded down GBX 42.72 on Friday, hitting GBX 3,317.28. 550,380,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,422. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,135.13.
3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.
We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.
As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.
We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.
