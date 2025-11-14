3i Group (LON:III) Insider Peter McKellar Purchases 4,000 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:III traded down GBX 42.72 on Friday, hitting GBX 3,317.28. 550,380,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,422. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,135.13.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,600.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Featured Articles

