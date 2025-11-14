Greif (NYSE:GEF) VP Leonard Dennis Hoffman, Jr. Purchases 200 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP Leonard Dennis Hoffman, Jr. purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.74 per share, with a total value of $12,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greif Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 36.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

