Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean Holloway Sells 5,761 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 5,761 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $264,199.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 163,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,890.88. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 0.7%

Artivion stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.29. 178,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,364. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Artivion’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AORT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 27.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $669,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

