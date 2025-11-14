Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 2,387 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $20,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 754,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,270.50. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 166,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,965. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 531.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,168,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,990,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TG

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.