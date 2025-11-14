Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 2,387 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $20,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 754,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,270.50. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tredegar Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 166,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,965. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
