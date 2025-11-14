Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($3.15), FiscalAI reports.

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,903. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. D Boral Capital downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

