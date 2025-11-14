Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Announces Earnings Results

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10,908.50%.The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 23,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,482. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $3,499.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11,758.50.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

