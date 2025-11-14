Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Eagle Point Income Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,061. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
