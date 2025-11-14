Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. Approximately 2,086,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,352,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90.

Xeros Technology Group Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1,549.43% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.