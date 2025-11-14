Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.19 and last traded at $139.61, with a volume of 551718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

