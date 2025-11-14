PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 and last traded at GBX 24, with a volume of 14028948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.94.

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

