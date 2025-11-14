Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 22.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) were down 22.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 3,171,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 773,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.53.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

