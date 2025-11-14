Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$53.91 and last traded at C$53.62, with a volume of 444455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.16.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

