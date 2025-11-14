Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268 and last traded at GBX 270.50, with a volume of 5948951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 500 to GBX 415 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 to GBX 710 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 to GBX 560 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.

The firm has a market capitalization of £326.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

