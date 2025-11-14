Head to Head Analysis: HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) vs. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Twin Disc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUHUTECH International Group $19.11 million 9.85 -$1.93 million N/A N/A Twin Disc $347.84 million 0.63 -$1.89 million $0.02 758.50

Profitability

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc -0.56% -1.22% -0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HUHUTECH International Group and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUHUTECH International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Twin Disc 1 0 1 0 2.00

Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.90%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than HUHUTECH International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Twin Disc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin Disc beats HUHUTECH International Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUHUTECH International Group

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

