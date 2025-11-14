Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 255,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 417,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $266,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 902,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,686.36. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $134,940.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,153.92. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,021,749. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 142,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 609,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,990,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

