Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $168.02 and last traded at $170.79. Approximately 1,625,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,576,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Get Futu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,189 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 805.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,171 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $98,651,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,432,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Futu by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,826,000 after acquiring an additional 822,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.