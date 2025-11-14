Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

