Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nexxen International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Nexxen International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NEXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 478,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $399.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

