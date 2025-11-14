Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Issues Earnings Results

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 19.99%.
Cannabis Wheaton Income Trading Up 0.6%
Cannabis Wheaton Income stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 912,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,333. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Cannabis Wheaton Income Company Profile
