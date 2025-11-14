Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Issues Earnings Results

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Trading Up 0.6%

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 912,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,333. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

