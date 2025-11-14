ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761. ACCESS Newswire has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCESS Newswire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCS. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ACCESS Newswire from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ACCESS Newswire Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

