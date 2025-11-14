Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.44. 150,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.28. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $28,538.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,495.13. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $82,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,944.08. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,157,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

