Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

BILI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,211. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.