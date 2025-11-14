JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chagee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Chagee Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CHA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 481,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,285. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. Chagee has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Chagee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Chagee Company Profile

