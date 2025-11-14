Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 115,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The company had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 156,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

