Citigroup Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $393.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.77. The stock had a trading volume of 492,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

