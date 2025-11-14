Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.07.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,147. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

