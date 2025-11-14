DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,061. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 98,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

