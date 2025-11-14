L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,115,957. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.97. 5,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,450. L.B. Foster Company has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.