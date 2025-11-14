South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

South Bow has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect South Bow to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.0%.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Price Performance

SOBO stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 510,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,893. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. South Bow’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in South Bow by 150.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in South Bow by 11,672.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.