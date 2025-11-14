Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $351.50 and last traded at $349.1050. Approximately 189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.13.
Watsco Stock Down 4.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.02.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
