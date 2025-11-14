KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Trading Down 14% – Should You Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 and last traded at GBX 6.75. Approximately 35,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 16,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.79 EPS for the quarter. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

