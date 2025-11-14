CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.19. Approximately 508,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 607,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

